Analysts Anticipate HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $79.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) will announce sales of $79.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $74.40 million and the highest is $83.00 million. HomeStreet posted sales of $86.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year sales of $317.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $300.80 million to $331.33 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $362.00 million, with estimates ranging from $345.10 million to $377.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 31.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HMST. StockNews.com began coverage on HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on HomeStreet from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

In other HomeStreet news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $149,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HMST traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.14. 117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,437. HomeStreet has a twelve month low of $36.20 and a twelve month high of $57.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 27.34%.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

