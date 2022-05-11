Analysts Anticipate Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $388.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) will report sales of $388.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Okta’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $390.00 million and the lowest is $388.10 million. Okta posted sales of $251.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Okta will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $383.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.46 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.48.

Shares of OKTA stock traded down $6.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.85. 96,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,577,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.15. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $84.58 and a fifty-two week high of $276.30.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $899,016.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $307,369.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,147 over the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Okta by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 84,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,018,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 4.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 21.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Okta by 2,797.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

