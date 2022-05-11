Analysts Anticipate One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.03. One Stop Systems posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow One Stop Systems.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $17.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.10 million. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 3.76%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OSS shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.47.

In other news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 47,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $199,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $141,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $349,216. 6.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 647,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 91,794 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP raised its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 249.8% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 443,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 316,969 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in One Stop Systems by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 85,477 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $925,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in One Stop Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 192,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSS opened at $4.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.55 million, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.59. One Stop Systems has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $6.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.52.

About One Stop Systems (Get Rating)

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on One Stop Systems (OSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.