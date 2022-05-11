Analysts Anticipate Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $231.50 Million

Brokerages forecast that Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) will announce $231.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $135.52 million and the highest is $270.10 million. Shift Technologies reported sales of $154.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $943.62 million to $1.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Shift Technologies.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.02. Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 123.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

SFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Shift Technologies from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.55.

Shares of Shift Technologies stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.20. 2,128,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,164,958. Shift Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average of $3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

About Shift Technologies (Get Rating)

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shift Technologies (SFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.