Analysts Anticipate Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Will Announce Earnings of $2.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) to announce $2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.38. Skyworks Solutions reported earnings per share of $2.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full year earnings of $11.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.96 to $11.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $12.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.54 to $12.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SWKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.78.

SWKS stock traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.32. 2,227,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,117,264. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $99.20 and a twelve month high of $197.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $251,234,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,499,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $853,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,943 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,962,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $323,307,000 after purchasing an additional 651,281 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $414,401,000 after purchasing an additional 501,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,037,527 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $316,102,000 after purchasing an additional 383,342 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

