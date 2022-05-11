Analysts Anticipate The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.80 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) to post $42.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kroger’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.19 billion and the lowest is $40.78 billion. Kroger posted sales of $41.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kroger will report full-year sales of $141.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $134.25 billion to $144.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $144.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $137.27 billion to $148.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kroger.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.95.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $4,795,320.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 432,968 shares of company stock valued at $24,877,771 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 10.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 278,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,248,000 after purchasing an additional 26,487 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 686.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 43,644 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Kroger by 34.2% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 38,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 138.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Kroger by 18.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 429,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,358,000 after acquiring an additional 65,408 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KR traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.33. The company had a trading volume of 356,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,580,182. The company has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.49. Kroger has a 52 week low of $35.91 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

