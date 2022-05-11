Analysts Expect Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.42. Avanos Medical posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $197.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avanos Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the first quarter valued at $1,193,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the first quarter valued at $476,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVNS traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $25.36. 312,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,551. Avanos Medical has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $45.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 66.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

