Analysts Expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Will Post Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Crane’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.66 and the highest is $1.79. Crane posted earnings per share of $1.83 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full-year earnings of $7.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Crane.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.76 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 22.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.60.

CR stock opened at $92.03 on Friday. Crane has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $114.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 25.68%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crane by 6.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crane during the first quarter worth $300,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Crane during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crane during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 56,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,226,000 after buying an additional 5,368 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crane (Get Rating)

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crane (CR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.