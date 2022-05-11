Analysts Expect DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.10. DigitalBridge Group posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow DigitalBridge Group.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.47). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 30.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DBRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DigitalBridge Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

NYSE:DBRG traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.46. The company had a trading volume of 10,658,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,244,503. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.01. DigitalBridge Group has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $8.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,072,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,691 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,570,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,353 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,152,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,305 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 200.3% in the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 15,003,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,992,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,253,000 after acquiring an additional 113,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

