Analysts Expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.05 Million

Posted by on May 11th, 2022

Equities analysts expect that First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBAGet Rating) will post sales of $23.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.00 million and the highest is $23.10 million. First Bank reported sales of $21.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bank will report full year sales of $92.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $92.30 million to $93.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $97.35 million, with estimates ranging from $95.90 million to $98.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. First Bank had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRBA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

FRBA stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.02. 32,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. First Bank has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $15.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.50. The company has a market cap of $263.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.95%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in First Bank by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 299,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $1,302,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in First Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $680,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in First Bank by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 99,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 7,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bank during the 4th quarter worth $4,507,000.

About First Bank (Get Rating)

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bank (FRBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.