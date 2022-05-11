Analysts Expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.05 Million

Equities analysts expect that First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) will post sales of $23.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.00 million and the highest is $23.10 million. First Bank reported sales of $21.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bank will report full year sales of $92.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $92.30 million to $93.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $97.35 million, with estimates ranging from $95.90 million to $98.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. First Bank had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRBA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

FRBA stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.02. 32,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. First Bank has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $15.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.50. The company has a market cap of $263.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.95%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in First Bank by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 299,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $1,302,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in First Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $680,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in First Bank by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 99,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 7,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bank during the 4th quarter worth $4,507,000.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

