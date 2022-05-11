Analysts Expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to Post $7.60 EPS

Analysts expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $7.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.50. Intuit reported earnings per share of $6.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intuit will report full-year earnings of $11.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.55 to $11.99. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $13.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.74 to $14.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.45.

INTU stock traded down $14.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $356.35. 121,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Intuit has a 1-year low of $363.77 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $456.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $545.12. The company has a market cap of $100.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

