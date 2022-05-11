Analysts Expect Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Otonomy’s earnings. Otonomy posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OTIC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Otonomy in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

In other news, CEO David Allen Weber sold 11,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $27,095.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 24,968 shares of company stock worth $59,965 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Otonomy by 229.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Otonomy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Otonomy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Otonomy by 378.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 25,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otonomy during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OTIC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.13. The company had a trading volume of 46 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,163. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16. The stock has a market cap of $121.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.65. Otonomy has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $2.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

