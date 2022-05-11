Analysts Expect Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Paya’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.11. Paya reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paya will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Paya.
Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.75 million.
Shares of PAYA traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.75. 20,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,648. The stock has a market cap of $627.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -478.00 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.45. Paya has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $11.99.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the first quarter worth $500,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Paya during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Paya during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Paya during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Paya during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.
