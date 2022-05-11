Analysts Expect Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) to Post -$0.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.47). Purple Innovation reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 311.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $143.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.12 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.36.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 1,460,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $10,190,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,907,545 shares of company stock worth $27,392,550. Insiders own 35.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Purple Innovation by 63.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Purple Innovation by 97.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Purple Innovation by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PRPL traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.12. 2,328,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,970,842. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.74. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.34.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

