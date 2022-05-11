Analysts Expect Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.31 Million

Equities research analysts expect Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGXGet Rating) to report $6.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.13 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will report full year sales of $25.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.50 million to $26.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $25.25 million, with estimates ranging from $24.50 million to $26.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tango Therapeutics.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tango Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNGX traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $5.02. The company had a trading volume of 394,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,608. Tango Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRV GP IV LLC acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $250,376,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $88,850,000. Casdin Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $70,959,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $38,790,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $29,093,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

