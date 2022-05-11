Analysts Expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Analysts expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Textron’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Textron reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textron will report full year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. Textron had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Textron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

In other Textron news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $16,670,843.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $4,937,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,610 shares of company stock worth $23,965,675 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 104.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 190,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,270,000 after acquiring an additional 96,917 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 443.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,486,000 after purchasing an additional 414,842 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXT traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,769. Textron has a 1-year low of $63.24 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.56. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.33%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

