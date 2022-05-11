Analysts Expect The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to Announce $1.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Walt Disney’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. Walt Disney reported earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney will report full year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $6.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Walt Disney.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.04.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $141,903,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $287,021,000 after buying an additional 133,352 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.21. The company had a trading volume of 26,161,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,682,730. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.03. The company has a market capitalization of $191.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.10, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $104.79 and a 52 week high of $187.58.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

