Analysts Expect Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) to Announce $2.45 EPS

Analysts expect Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) to report $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Trinseo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.28. Trinseo posted earnings of $3.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trinseo will report full-year earnings of $7.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $8.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.36 to $8.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Trinseo.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 7.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSE. StockNews.com began coverage on Trinseo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trinseo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

In related news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $963,183.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,892,945.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 12,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $577,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,957 shares of company stock worth $1,889,734. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the third quarter worth approximately $416,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 153.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 26,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 2.6% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 150,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,145,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSE stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,495. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.31. Trinseo has a one year low of $40.91 and a one year high of $69.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

