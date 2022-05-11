Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for L’Oréal (LRLCY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for L’Oréal (OTCMKTS: LRLCY):
- 5/10/2022 – L’Oréal was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “
- 5/3/2022 – L’Oréal was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “
- 4/26/2022 – L’Oréal was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “
- 4/22/2022 – L’Oréal had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from €339.00 ($356.84) to €350.00 ($368.42).
- 4/21/2022 – L’Oréal had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €260.00 ($273.68) to €282.00 ($296.84). They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/21/2022 – L’Oréal had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from €410.00 ($431.58) to €421.00 ($443.16).
- 4/20/2022 – L’Oréal was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “
- 4/1/2022 – L’Oréal had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €395.00 ($415.79) to €385.00 ($405.26).
- 3/22/2022 – L’Oréal was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “
- 3/18/2022 – L’Oréal had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €450.00 ($473.68) to €420.00 ($442.11).
L’Oréal stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.13. 246,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,042. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.92. L’Oréal S.A. has a 1-year low of $63.96 and a 1-year high of $97.48.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.8681 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 1.12%.
