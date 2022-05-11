Analysts Set Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Price Target at $2,691.67

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,691.67.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADYEY. Piper Sandler began coverage on Adyen in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Susquehanna downgraded Adyen from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

OTCMKTS:ADYEY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,366,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,419. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.54. Adyen has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $34.94.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

