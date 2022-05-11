Analysts Set Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Target Price at GBX 1,453.89

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,448.13 ($17.85).
ANTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,645 ($20.28) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($16.64) to GBX 1,340 ($16.52) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($19.11) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.03) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,300 ($16.03) to GBX 1,500 ($18.49) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.
Shares of LON:ANTO opened at GBX 1,372.50 ($16.92) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £13.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.42. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of GBX 1,198.50 ($14.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,902.50 ($23.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,605.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,464.80.
Antofagasta Company Profile (Get Rating)
Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.
