Analysts Set Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Target Price at GBX 1,453.89

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,448.13 ($17.85).

ANTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,645 ($20.28) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($16.64) to GBX 1,340 ($16.52) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($19.11) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.03) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,300 ($16.03) to GBX 1,500 ($18.49) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of LON:ANTO opened at GBX 1,372.50 ($16.92) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £13.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.42. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of GBX 1,198.50 ($14.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,902.50 ($23.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,605.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,464.80.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.26%. This is a boost from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

