Analysts Set Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) Target Price at $22.60

Shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bioventus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Bioventus in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bioventus from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bioventus from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th.

In other Bioventus news, insider John Nosenzo sold 65,963 shares of Bioventus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $733,508.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 16,016 shares of Bioventus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $179,219.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 148,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,577.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,807 shares of company stock valued at $934,645 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BVS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bioventus by 2,712.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 17,766 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bioventus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Bioventus by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 25,262 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Bioventus by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Bioventus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BVS traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $7.49. The company had a trading volume of 367,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Bioventus has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $19.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.15 million, a P/E ratio of -46.81 and a beta of 1.43.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Bioventus had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bioventus will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

