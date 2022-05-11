Analysts Set Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Target Price at $187.79

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $187.79.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRNCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Capricorn Energy from GBX 221 ($2.72) to GBX 227 ($2.80) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Capricorn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.08) to GBX 235 ($2.90) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Capricorn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.02) to GBX 285 ($3.51) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capricorn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Capricorn Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CRNCY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.11. 1,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a current ratio of 8.71. Capricorn Energy has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $6.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.33.

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.