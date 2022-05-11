Analysts Set Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Target Price at GBX 2,269.14

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,269.14 ($27.98).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,354 ($29.02) price objective on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($25.89) price objective on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,060 ($25.40) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of Entain stock traded down GBX 14.50 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,234 ($15.21). 1,801,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,538. Entain has a twelve month low of GBX 1,170.36 ($14.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,500 ($30.82). The company has a market cap of £7.26 billion and a PE ratio of 29.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,556.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.30.

In other Entain news, insider Victoria Jarman purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,440 ($17.75) per share, for a total transaction of £24,480 ($30,181.24).

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

