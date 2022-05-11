Analysts Set Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) PT at GBX 1,048.13

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,048.13 ($12.92).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FRES. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,175 ($14.49) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.86) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.25) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.56) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 880 ($10.85) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Fresnillo stock traded up GBX 10.40 ($0.13) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 773.20 ($9.53). 862,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,089. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of GBX 610.60 ($7.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 997.60 ($12.30). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 758.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 801.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.56, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company has a market cap of £5.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 2.47%. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

About Fresnillo (Get Rating)

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.