Analysts Set Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Target Price at $147.25

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.50.

NTLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Brookline Capital Acquisition raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,821. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.84 and a 200-day moving average of $92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.85). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.85% and a negative net margin of 973.48%. The business had revenue of $11.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

