Analysts Set Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) PT at $35.63

Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.63.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMT. TheStreet cut Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Loop Capital lowered Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Kennametal from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Lambert purchased 36,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.23 per share, for a total transaction of $962,588.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,402.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Shares of NYSE KMT traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.36. 59,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,646. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.91. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $25.34 and a twelve month high of $41.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

