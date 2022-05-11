Analysts Set LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) PT at $11.50

Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LSI Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LSI Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in LSI Industries by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in LSI Industries by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in LSI Industries by 7.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. lifted its stake in LSI Industries by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 45,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LYTS opened at $7.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $187.83 million, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.34. LSI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.16.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LSI Industries will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

About LSI Industries (Get Rating)

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.