Analysts Set Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Target Price at $425.00

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $425.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVZMY shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised Novozymes A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Novozymes A/S from 510.00 to 490.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Novozymes A/S from 390.00 to 360.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

NVZMY opened at $61.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Novozymes A/S has a 12-month low of $57.85 and a 12-month high of $83.31.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.567 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Novozymes A/S’s payout ratio is 31.61%.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.