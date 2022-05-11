Analysts Set Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Price Target at $10.98

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.98.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NU. Bradesco Corretora began coverage on shares of NU in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NU from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of NU in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of NU in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NU. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,258,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,925,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,571,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,704,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $4.37 on Friday. NU has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $12.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.98.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

