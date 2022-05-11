Analysts Set OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) PT at $54.00

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ONEW. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $35.98 on Friday. OneWater Marine has a one year low of $29.86 and a one year high of $62.79. The firm has a market cap of $549.85 million, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.43.

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.48. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 40.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that OneWater Marine will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director John Troiano sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $2,000,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 92,194 shares of company stock worth $4,096,481 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 55.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 8.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneWater Marine (Get Rating)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.