Analysts Set Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) PT at $3,496.25

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,496.25.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SEPJF. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Spectris to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,150 ($38.84) to GBX 3,000 ($36.99) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,980 ($49.07) to GBX 3,650 ($45.00) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 4,380 ($54.00) to GBX 3,835 ($47.28) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 4,000 ($49.32) to GBX 3,500 ($43.15) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

OTCMKTS SEPJF opened at $35.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day moving average of $42.26. Spectris has a 52-week low of $31.48 and a 52-week high of $55.28.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

