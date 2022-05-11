Analysts Set The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Price Target at $440.73

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $440.73.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

NYSE GS traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $305.11. The company had a trading volume of 87,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $326.39 and its 200 day moving average is $361.75. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $300.65 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $18.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 37.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

