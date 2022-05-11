Analysts Set Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) PT at $90.88

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.88.

A number of analysts have commented on WLL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

WLL stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.84. 10,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,748. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.84. Whiting Petroleum has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $90.89.

Whiting Petroleum ( NYSE:WLL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Whiting Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 10.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,086,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $57,127,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,077,367 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $69,685,000 after purchasing an additional 625,355 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 23.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,737,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $159,899,000 after purchasing an additional 513,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 97.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 443,147 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,884,000 after purchasing an additional 218,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

