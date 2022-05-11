Analysts Set Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) PT at $71.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZION shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $2,206,010.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James R. Abbott bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.03 per share, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,663.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZION traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,478,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,657. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.29. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $47.06 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.49 and a 200 day moving average of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.76%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

