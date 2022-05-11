Analyzing South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) and Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) and South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ferroglobe and South32’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferroglobe $1.78 billion 0.67 -$95.75 million ($0.58) -10.97 South32 $5.48 billion 2.62 -$195.00 million N/A N/A

Ferroglobe has higher earnings, but lower revenue than South32.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ferroglobe and South32, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferroglobe 0 0 1 0 3.00 South32 1 4 4 0 2.33

Profitability

This table compares Ferroglobe and South32’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferroglobe -5.38% -11.02% -2.35% South32 N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.2% of Ferroglobe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of South32 shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Ferroglobe shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Ferroglobe has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, South32 has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

South32 beats Ferroglobe on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ferroglobe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel. It also provides ferrosilicon products that are used to produce stainless steel, carbon steel, and various other steel alloys, as well as to manufacture electrodes and aluminum; calcium silicon, which is used in the deoxidation and desulfurization of liquid steel, and production of coatings for cast iron pipes, as well as in the welding process of powder metal and in pyrotechnics; nodularizers and inoculants, which are used in the production of iron; and silica fume, a by-product of the electrometallurgical process of silicon metal and ferrosilicon. In addition, the company operates quartz mines in Spain, South Africa, the United States, and Canada; and low-ash metallurgical coal mines in the United States, as well as holds interests in hydroelectric power plant in France. It serves silicone chemical, aluminum, and steel manufacturers; auto companies and their suppliers; ductile iron foundries; manufacturers of photovoltaic solar cells and computer chips; and concrete producers. The company was formerly known as VeloNewco Limited and changed its name to Ferroglobe PLC in December 2015. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Ferroglobe PLC is a subsidiary of Grupo Villar Mir, S.A.U.

South32 Company Profile (Get Rating)

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, Hermosa, and South Africa Energy Coal segments. It has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, zinc, and other base metals. The company also exports its products. South32 Limited has a strategic alliance agreement with AusQuest Limited for exploration opportunity in gold-copper targets at the Gunanya Project. The company was formerly known as BHP Coal Holdings Pty Limited and changed its name to South32 Limited. South32 Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

