Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.63.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLAN shares. JMP Securities cut shares of Anaplan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO William Schuh sold 5,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $231,399.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,906 shares of company stock worth $6,927,842. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 38.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 28.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLAN traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.45. 6,948,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,393,582. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.45 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.16. Anaplan has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $162.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.79 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 75.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.

