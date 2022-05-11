Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.63.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLAN shares. JMP Securities cut shares of Anaplan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.
In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO William Schuh sold 5,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $231,399.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,906 shares of company stock worth $6,927,842. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE PLAN traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.45. 6,948,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,393,582. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.45 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.16. Anaplan has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25.
Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $162.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.79 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 75.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Anaplan (Get Rating)
Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.
