Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.
Shares of AVXL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,724. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $31.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.42. The stock has a market cap of $606.88 million, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 0.93.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 24.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,254,000 after buying an additional 829,565 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 29,915 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 253.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 380,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after buying an additional 272,791 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. 29.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.