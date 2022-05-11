Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

Shares of AVXL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,724. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $31.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.42. The stock has a market cap of $606.88 million, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 24.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,254,000 after buying an additional 829,565 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 29,915 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 253.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 380,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after buying an additional 272,791 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. 29.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVXL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.17.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

