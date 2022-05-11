Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,821 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COMT. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2,213.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $40.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.12. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $45.51.

