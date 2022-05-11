Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,392,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,461,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,635 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 15,391,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,107,255,000 after purchasing an additional 115,700 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,570,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $791,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,779 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,895,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $639,393,000 after acquiring an additional 432,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 25.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,382,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

CP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.13.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $68.11 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.70.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.30%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

