Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $836,000 Stock Holdings in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,365 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Viemed Healthcare worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. BCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

NASDAQ:VMD opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.59 million, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.98.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $31.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

