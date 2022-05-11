Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.60% of Mastech Digital worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital in the 4th quarter worth $1,448,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,479 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHH opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.53. Mastech Digital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $21.83.

Mastech Digital ( NYSEAMERICAN:MHH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $59.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.91 million. Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 4.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastech Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

