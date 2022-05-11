Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 303.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,650 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,254,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 29,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,047,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,698,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $40.01 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

