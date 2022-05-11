Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveOne during the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveOne during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of LiveOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in LiveOne during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of LiveOne in the 4th quarter worth about $698,000. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:LVO opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. LiveOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10. The stock has a market cap of $52.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.21.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LiveOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.
LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.
