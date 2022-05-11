Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,405 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBI. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

JBI opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Janus International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $15.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.93.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $235.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.92 million. Janus International Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 41.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

