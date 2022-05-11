Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,109 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 1.0% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 17.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 4.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

In other United Bankshares news, Chairman Richard M. Sr Adams, Sr. purchased 7,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.60 per share, with a total value of $261,273.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,715.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $34.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.74 and a 200 day moving average of $36.16. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 33.45%. The company had revenue of $237.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1483.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 55.38%.

United Bankshares Profile (Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.