Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 917 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unitil were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 54,467 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 4.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unitil by 8.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Unitil by 83.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 15,948 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Unitil by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UTL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Unitil stock opened at $52.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Unitil Co. has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $57.99. The stock has a market cap of $844.83 million, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.36.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Unitil had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 8.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unitil Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.41%.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

