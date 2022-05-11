Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Andritz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Andritz from €60.00 ($63.16) to €56.00 ($58.95) in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Andritz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADRZY opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76. Andritz has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $12.43.

Andritz ( OTCMKTS:ADRZY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter. Andritz had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 23.57%. Analysts forecast that Andritz will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2328 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. Andritz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.49%.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies technology, automation, and service solutions to produce pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power generation; flue gas cleaning systems; plants to produce nonwovens and panelboards; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

