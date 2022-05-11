Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $436.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.87 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ANGI stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.42. 26,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,598,839. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.35 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.86. Angi has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Angi in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Angi from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Angi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.70.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $86,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $140,050. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Angi by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Angi by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Angi by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Angi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Angi by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 22,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

