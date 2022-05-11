AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $82.62 Million

Analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) will report $82.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $81.80 million and the highest is $84.20 million. AngioDynamics reported sales of $76.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full-year sales of $311.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $311.00 million to $313.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $336.94 million, with estimates ranging from $335.13 million to $338.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.32 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. AngioDynamics’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on ANGO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AngioDynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.35. 213,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,669. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $710.46 million, a PE ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.38. AngioDynamics has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

In other news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $142,623.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,069. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $78,831.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,874 shares in the company, valued at $513,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 41.4% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 28,251 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 8.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 28.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,836,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,087,000 after buying an additional 622,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AngioDynamics by 7.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

